NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.

On Monday (October 3), the Baton Rouge native stepped in front of the camera to flex his dance moves to his 2022 record “Put It On Me” alongside TikTok creator @Aybrie_17.

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. “Out of all songs, they chose that one,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Cute dance. But I know this wasn’t YB’s idea.

The TikTok video comes less than a month after YoungBoy released the visual for the Leor Shevah produced song, with a cameo appearance from his then pregnant fiancee, Jazlyn Mychelle. Last month, Mychelle and YoungBoy welcomed their second child together — the rapper’s tenth child overall. The young couple already share a daughter, Alice, who was born in 2021.

Weeks before welcoming their son, the new mom posted a video on Youtube of her growing family, revealing the news that she and the “No Smoke” rapper were expecting a baby boy. “Look at this little outfit, so cute,” she gushed in the video. “Can you believe I’m having a boy? I never thought I would have a boy.”

Elsewhere in the video, Jazlyn and YoungBoy attempt to put a stroller together for their then unborn baby, as their one-year old daughter Alice watched on. Seems like fun and family are the rapper’s top priorities these days as his remains on house arrest in Utah.

