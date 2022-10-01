Neek Bucks has been on the rise for a while now. The Harlem rapper garnered respect for earlier projects like El Barrio and El Barrio 2, and as a result, he isn’t wanting for confidence. He named his last full-length album Neighborhood Hov, which boasted some big features, including Benny the Butcher, G Herbo, and Lil Tjay.

Now, Bucks has teamed up with another big name: 2 Chainz. On “Mask Up,” the two rappers deliver hard bars over an equally hard beat. Both artists are all business, talking up their lifestyles and down their ops.

With talk of masks comes the obligatory COVID references: “Bro got the stick in the party, he don’t got Corona but he like to mask up,” raps Bucks. 2 Chainz heightens the reference with some deft lyrical acrobatics to start his verse: “Mask on, Glock .19, Covid 19, worth 19K when I was nineteen / Shoot you twice just like a vaccine.”

The song is in and out. Neek delivers a quick chorus and a verse, Chainz gives a guest verse, and Neek closes out with another rendition of the chorus. Its brief length means the song never loses its energy, and is sure to warrant a replay.

Check out “Mask Up” below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I like my b***hes in two’s, two twins and I know what to do

Savage Fenty on your panties, baby, move the pantiеs over I’ma ooh

Handsome gangsta baby whеn I got this ‘fani, I got the stick but I groove

Dirty Fanta, baby, my Atlanta baby, I get that ass in the mood