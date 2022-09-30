The wait is finally over. Freddie Gibbs came through with a potential AOTY contender this morning. Following weeks of anticipation with singles like “Too Much” and “Dark Hearted,” the Gary, IN native came through with $oul $old $eparately in its entirety. The new album from Kane boasts 15 songs with a few familiar faces including Pusha T.

Sevn Thomas, Sean Momberger, and Jahaan Sweet bring opulent harp strings for Freddie Gibbs and Pusha T’s latest collab, “Gold Rings.” As you’d expect, “Gold Rings” is a lyrically potent banger that finds the two heavyweight MCs trading cocaine tales. Gibbs kicks off the record, detailing love and heartbreak through the POV of the coke trade before Pusha T leaps into his verse that he describes as his “cocaine novella.”

The two rappers certainly don’t disappoint in their latest collaboration. They previously connected on Bandana highlight, “Palmolive” alongside Killer Mike. That one song sparked demand for a joint project between Gibbs and Push. Neither have shut the door on the possibilities but it seems more likely that we get the long-awaited Pusha T x Madlib album before a joint project with Freddie Gibbs.

Press play on “Gold Rings” below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m the street dream, Nas with the cummerbund

Jury Supreme Team, anchors is done and hung

The dope floats on a boat, now come give the drummer some

They going for thirty-three, I just let the numbers run

The king of the kilo, I don’t believe none of ’em except Gibbs



