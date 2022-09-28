Dave Chappelle performed a cover of Radiohead’s 1992 hit, “Creep,” at the latest tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The comedian previously performed “Creep” with the Foo Fighters during their Madison Square Garden concert in 2021.

Other noteworthy performances included Joan Jett and Travis Barker singing “Cherry Bomb,” Miley Cyrus performing “Photograph” With Def Leppard, and Pink taking over the stage to handle Heart’s “Barracuda.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

The star-studded tribute concert was attended by Travis Barker, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morrissette, Pink, Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and more.

Jack Black also made an appearance to introduce Rush, who he labeled as “one of Taylor’s favorite bands of all time.”

The night concluded with Hawkins’ son, Shane, taking over the drums to help the Foo Fighters perform “Hero.”

“Taylor Hawkins is a legend of a man, he’s a legend of a musician and he’s a legend of a father,” Chappelle previously said of Hawkins at the Foo Fighters’ first tribute concert for the late musician.

Hawkins served as the drummer for the Foo Fighters from 1997 through his death, earlier this year. He passed away at 50 years old in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia.

Check out Chappelle’s performance of “Creep” below.

