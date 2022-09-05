Travis Barker thanked Kourtney Kardashian for joining him at the tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday night. Commenting on a post of several pictures from the event shared by Kardashian, Barker described it as a "special night."

"Thank you for joining me on a such a special night," Barker worte. "I love you my wife.”



David Livingston / Getty Images

For the evening, the couple rocked similar outfits comprised of graphic T-shirts and black accessories.

Barker and Kardashian were just two of many celebrities to attend the event, including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and more.

Hawkins passed away, earlier this year, while at a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia at the age of 50. He had reportedly complained of suffering from suffering from chest pain prior to his death.

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl said at the concert.

He added: "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f---ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," he added. "'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f---ing night, right? Are you ready?"

Check out Kardashian's pictures from the event below.





