Dave East came into the game as Nas’s prodigy, who provided a healthy dose of New York lyricism during the rise of Soundcloud rap. The EastMix series put him on the map. Dave would test his lyrical aptitude over popular beats and this helped him develop a strong fanbase.

Though he’s far more established in hip-hop these days, Dave East is still giving fans what they want. His latest installment in the EastMix series sees the Harlem rapper taking on Common’s classic record, “The People.” East brings vivid details of his come-up in Harlem and the ruthlessness of the environment that he came up in. Still, he offers glimpses into how far he’s progressed in his life since then.

Dave East is still coming through with series heat. Check out his new freestyle below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain’t nothin’ but champagne comin’ out when I’m pissin’

She don’t want no scrub, baby, I don’t want no pigeon

N***as do subliminals, I don’t be hearin’ disses

Couldn’t go to London for priors, I felt like Richard