42 Dugg Yells Out "Free Woo" On New Single

Alex Zidel
November 06, 2020 10:41
4PF/CMG4PF/CMG
4PF/CMG

Free Woo
42 Dugg

42 Dugg releases the second single from his upcoming project, titled "Free Woo".


If 42 Dugg eats, all of his boys eat too.

Ever since his rise began in the rap game, the Detroit-born rapper has been putting a shine on all of his homies who are currently incarcerated, or who had even worse fates. 

Several months ago, the "We Paid" artist delivered his latest record "Free Merey" before unleashing a fire-heavy feature spree. As one of the hardest-working young rappers out right now, Dugg continues to prove his worth in the music business, showing executives that he will go harder than anybody out there.

His surge moves forward with the release of "Free Woo", yet another record dedicated to an incarcerated friend, serving as the second release from his upcoming project.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned for more from 42 Dugg.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotti run the show but shit, I'm finna have a spin-off
Take a n***a hoe, you never told me that you loved her
Fifty for a show, no back and forth, I'm sellin' drugs first
Hold me down, never know what tomorrow brings
Help me out, if I eat, we all eat

42 Dugg
