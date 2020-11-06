42 Dugg Yells Out "Free Woo" On New Single

If 42 Dugg eats, all of his boys eat too.

Ever since his rise began in the rap game, the Detroit-born rapper has been putting a shine on all of his homies who are currently incarcerated, or who had even worse fates.

Several months ago, the "We Paid" artist delivered his latest record "Free Merey" before unleashing a fire-heavy feature spree. As one of the hardest-working young rappers out right now, Dugg continues to prove his worth in the music business, showing executives that he will go harder than anybody out there.

His surge moves forward with the release of "Free Woo", yet another record dedicated to an incarcerated friend, serving as the second release from his upcoming project.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned for more from 42 Dugg.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotti run the show but shit, I'm finna have a spin-off

Take a n***a hoe, you never told me that you loved her

Fifty for a show, no back and forth, I'm sellin' drugs first

Hold me down, never know what tomorrow brings

Help me out, if I eat, we all eat