42 Dugg Drops New Song "Can't Complain" On His Birthday

Sagittarius season just started and already, some celebrity archers are coming through in a major way to celebrate their birthdays. Detroit rapper 42 Dugg is celebrating his birthday today and he decided to come through with some new music for his supporters as a gift, dropping "Can't Complain" with Reaper.

"Today my mufucking birthday so my GIFT TO y’all is the hardest shit EVERRRRR Can’t complain ft MY BROTHER @meet_the_reap," wrote Dugg on Instagram.

With one of the most recognizable rap voices of the last few years, and a whistle that never runs out of steam, the Detroit rapper continues to be one of the most exciting young artists in the game. Check out his new single "Can't Complain" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just spent twenty on bae, funny 'cause she love her ex

Sike I'm lying, I don't really love no bitch

No bitch can come between mine and 4 Gang