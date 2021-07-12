It's a crazy world. 4 individuals were arrested over the weekend after police found several guns and a thousand rounds of ammunition in their hotel room. The hotel is located in Downtown Denver, which is experiencing an influx of tourists for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, were arrested and two vehicles were impounded to be investigated.

After a tip, police searched the room at the Maven Hotel, just one block from Coors Field, on Friday night. Allegedly, an employee saw guns in the room. “We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game,” the FBI said in a statement released Sunday. “We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time.” However, police were concerned about a Las Vegas-style massacre because the hotel room has a balcony that overlooks downtown Denver. Sources claim police confiscated 16 long guns, body armor, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. That’s what the investigation is all about,” police Chief Paul Pazen stated during a news conference. “We need to identify exactly, to the extent possible, why (the) individuals were here in the first place, why (the) proximity to downtown. We don’t have those answers.”

