Jay-Z is among the biggest stars in the world, if not the biggest. There's likely not a place in the world where Jay-Z can go without being recognized. Whether or not you can rap a Jay verse, his face is as recognizable as they come. Over the course of his 25+ year career, he's produced classic albums, built a massive empire, and remains one of the most pivotal forces in the culture today.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

It seems that there are some individuals in the world who aren't necessarily up-to-speed on why Jay-Z is an icon. The rapper was spotted stepping out in New York City when he was met with a group of paparazzi and fans who were trying to get a signature. Jay added his John Hancock to fans vinyl prints of The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia, The Black Album and The Blueprint.

Unfortunately for one lady, her attempt to get a Jay-Z-autographed baseball failed. As Jay tried to step into his vehicle, the woman pulled out a baseball asking Jay to sign it. Though he was wearing shades, the confusion in Jay's face was apparent. He politely declined, and told the lady, "I don't play baseball."

Needless to say, he wasn't impressed with the request but his dry response earned a few chuckles from those in the vicinity. Check out the clip below.