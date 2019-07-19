38 Spesh Comes Back With A Vengeance On "Bullet For Every Heathen"

38 Spesh has been around for a hot minute but this year, it seems like he's putting his best foot forward. In the past year, he's linked up with Kool G Rap for Son Of G Rap as well as Benny The Butcher for Stabbed & Shot. In terms of his own solo projects, he dropped off The 38 Strategies Of Raw and The Trust Tape 3 but now, he returns with his third project of the year, Bullet For Every Heathen.

With production handled entirely by BigGhostLtd., 38 Spesh is back in action with his latest project. The rapper's new project includes features from Black Geez, Street Justice, Eto, Klass Murda, and Che Noir. BigGhostLtd shared some words about the project on Instagram upon its release.

"Ever wondered what happened to Hip Hop albums that touched on different emotions n topics? Remember when cats had the street joints...the little club banger...some soft shit for the ladies...the introspective joint or some shit where knowledge was gettin dropped all on one album? Well this aint that dumb shit," he wrote. "Its all murder death kill over here b. Bullets. Drugs. Money. Drug money. More bullets. Bullets that was purchased wit drug money n used to cop more drugs to sell in order to get more money to buy more bullets. This is the range of topics you can expect from this little masterpiece right here namsayin."

Peep the project below.