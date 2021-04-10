Dave Emerges With Some Heat On "Titanium & Mercury"

Dave returns with a two-piece.

Today, the UK wordsmith emerged after a lengthy break from the limelight with a quick two-song pack. "Mercury" and "Titanium" arrived without much of a warning, though fans were pleased by the release. On "Mercury," the rapper offers an update on his life over breezy production with Kamal. offering some sultry vocals.

It's been nearly two years since Dave released a new project. We can't help but suspect that COVID-19 played a role in it. However, he's also afforded himself the luxury of time when it comes to releasing new music, especially after 2019's PSYCHODRAMA.

