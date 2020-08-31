Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull" Returns Next Year: Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull" is a model that fans have been begging to have back.

For 10 years now, fans have been begging for a second chance at copping the shoe and according to @zsneakerheadz, it looks like that day is coming sooner rather than later. Yes, that's right, the "Raging Bull" colorway is going to be making a huge comeback in 2021 and it seems like a Spring or Summer release is likely. This is huge news for fans of the colorway who missed out the first time around. Jordan Brand has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of the shoe in 2020 and heading into next year, it's clear Jumpman has no plans to slow down.

If you've been around sneakers for a long time, then you probably remember the Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull" that was released over 10 years ago now. It was one of those colorways that immediately impressed people upon its release thanks to the vibrant red suede that graced the upper. Just looking at the colorway, you could tell that it fully embraced the aesthetics of the Chicago Bulls and the spirit of the team.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!