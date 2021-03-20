2Eleven & Freddie Gibbs Elevate On "Rich & Gangsta"

West Coast OG 2Eleven has developed a strong relationship with Freddie Gibbs over the years which was clear when the Gary, IN rapper brought him along to the Grammy celebrations last weekend. To end the week, 2Eleven slid through with his latest body of work, Mastermind which includes a heavy presence from Gibbs. Among the many highlights from the project is "Rich & Gangsta," the second track on Mastermind which brings the two rappers together over exhilarating West Coast production as they detail street warfare. "Reminisce on those Death Row days/ When outta town rappers were scared to come to LA," reminisces 2Eleven on the first verse. Gibbs opens up with an homage to his Southern influences before performing lyrical acrobatics with spitfire flows that bob and weave through the bassline including a mild shot at Jim Jones and The Game.

Check out their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cuban VVS's, yo, my whole neck glow

Why I got 'em crying tears like Jimmy on Flex show

An 80s baby, I walk straight into the 90s with a P89

Ruger, we don't do no truce with police like Jayceon