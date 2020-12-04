24kGoldn Enlists DaBaby For "Coco" Single

He's been an artist to watch and with his iann dior collaboration "Mood" taking over the No. 1 spot on the charts, 24kGoldn is having his moment. The rising rapper shared his very first music video back in 2017, and since that time, he's been carving out his spot in the rap game. Being added to XXL's 2020 Freshman Class helped place 24kGoldn in front of listeners who may not have heard of him, making the decision to pause his USC studies to pursue rap a good decision.

On Friday (December 4), 24kGoldn delivered another single, this time with the help of DaBaby. "Coco" derives its name from icon Coco Chanel, and it's obvious as the fashion references are littered throughout the track. "This one prolly gonna go #1 too so stream it now before ur friends," 24kGoldn wrote on Instagram. Stream "Coco" by Goldn featuring DaBaby and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Super pretty chocolate n*gga, she say she can tell

Make her feel like I'm from heaven, but I still put up through hell

They wasn't 'bout what I was 'bout

Them n*ggas ain't rock the way that I rocked

I realized they ain't mean me well (Let's go)