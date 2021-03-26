24kGoldn & Future Put In Work On "Company"

24kGoldn's new album El Dorado has officially dropped in full, featuring guest appearances from DaBaby, Swae Lee, Iann Dior, and Future. While there are plenty of standout tracks to unpack throughout, it's hard to resist the allure of a HNDRXX feature, and "Company" happens to be an early-album standout. Over a melodic and up-tempo guitar-driven instrumental, fingerpicked in the same style as Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard," 24k and Future slide through in their melodic bag.

Setting it off is 24k, who proceeds to snap in his own fashion. "You know it's more fun when you papered out," he raps in a singsong cadence. "I need a biddy to show me some titties / the real definition of hangin' out." You already know that Future is going to go in, given the tone of the instrumental, and he doesn't disappoint. "Came out the bottom like 400 Juvie, put a switch on it and go make a movie," he raps. "Trippin' off ecstasy, I'm totally polluted / Bitches on bitches, they done my recruitin'."

Check out the track now, and be sure to go stream 24kGoldn's new project in full right here.

