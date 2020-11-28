mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22Gz Pays Homage To Those He's Lost, On "Fallen Blixkys"

Alexander Cole
November 28, 2020 14:01
Image via 22Gz
22Gz offers a harden hitting tribute to his late friends on "Fallen Blixkys."


22Gz is one of the most prominent voices in the Brooklyn Drill scene and over the years, he has helped turn the subgenre into a worldwide phenomenon. With each new release, the Brooklyn artist helps expand his sound and fans are always interested in hearing what he has to say on a record. With his new track "Fallen Blixkys," 22Gz sees himself dedicating his art to some of his friends who have passed.

"Longâlive Lou Blake, RIP Lil' Paint," 22Gz says before getting into the meat and potatoes of the song. Throughout the track, 22Gz paints a vivid picture as he dishes out some violent lyrics that certainly grab your attention. This is all done over a drill beat that will immediately catch your ears.

Check the track out below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s ain't active, dissin' on songs so we whack 'em
Now the crew laughin' (Gang, gang, gang)
Spinnin' this toolie, hop out the car with the ratchet (Skrr, skrr, skrr, skrr)
That boy just a rapper, catch him in traffic

22Gz Fallen Blixkys new song new music
SONGS 22Gz Pays Homage To Those He's Lost, On "Fallen Blixkys"
