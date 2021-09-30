21 Savage is currently preoccupied rocking the stage as an integral part of J. Cole's ongoing The Off-Season tour, but that doesn't mean he isn't looking toward the future.

Though his latest release -- the Metro Boomin-assisted Savage Mode 2 -- was released relatively recently, Savage appears to be putting the pieces together for his next project. Taking to Twitter to gauge fan responses, Savage inquires as to whether the masses want to see him pursue one of three options: a) trap, b) r&b, and c) in my feelings.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

At the time of this writing, the results seem to favor "trap" by a staggering 60.5 percent. R&B received little to no support with 17 percent, while the mysterious "in my feelings" currently holds down second place with 22 percent.

It's interesting, however, to note how 21 continues to show interest in exploring rhythm and blues. It's not entirely rare to see the Atlanta rapper sharing a clip of himself singing his heart out, and while his voice isn't entirely top tier material, there's a raw honesty and vulnerability that's downright endearing; think OT Genasis' "Never Knew."

Of course, the old idiom of "if it ain't broke don't fix it" tends to hold true for a reason, and it's clear that the fans aren't quite fed up of 21's trap music yet -- even if the rapper is feeling the slightest temptation to get his own 808s & Heartbreaks off his chest. Should you be interested in weighing in on 21's question, check out his poll below.

Do you think the game could benefit from a 21 Savage r&b album?