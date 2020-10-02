mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Ft. Drake, Young Thug, Young Nudy

Erika Marie
October 02, 2020 00:04
Cover

Savage Mode 2
21 Savage & Metro Boomin

After months of delays and petitions from fans, the anticipated album has arrived.


It's finally here. Fans were just about to give up on the release of Savage Mode 2 after the project was delayed indefinitely. It was rumored that the collaborative effort would arrive sometime in the Spring of this year, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench in the world's plans, fans witnessed as artists scrambled to rearrange their schedules due to the pandemic. There was even a moment when fans pulled together and launched a petition demanding that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin release Savage Mode 2 immediately, and it looks like the two hitmakers were listening loud and clear.

On Savage Mode 2, you'll find that 21 and Metro stand alone on their project aside from three features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. The cover art will have some hip hop fans reminiscing on the days of No Limit's reign, but you won't find that sound here. There has been much hype around this album's release, so let us know if Savage Mode 2 lived up to your expectations.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Runnin
3. Glock in My Lap
4. Mr. Right Now ft. Drake
5. Rich N*gga Sh*t ft. Young Thug
6. Slidin
7. Many Men
8. Snitches & Rats (Interlude)
9. Snitches & Rats ft. Young Nudy
10. My Dawg
11. Steppin on N*ggas
12. Brand New Draco
13. No Opp Left Behind
14. RIP Luv
15. Said N Done

