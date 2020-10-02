21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Ft. Drake, Young Thug, Young Nudy

It's finally here. Fans were just about to give up on the release of Savage Mode 2 after the project was delayed indefinitely. It was rumored that the collaborative effort would arrive sometime in the Spring of this year, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench in the world's plans, fans witnessed as artists scrambled to rearrange their schedules due to the pandemic. There was even a moment when fans pulled together and launched a petition demanding that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin release Savage Mode 2 immediately, and it looks like the two hitmakers were listening loud and clear.

On Savage Mode 2, you'll find that 21 and Metro stand alone on their project aside from three features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. The cover art will have some hip hop fans reminiscing on the days of No Limit's reign, but you won't find that sound here. There has been much hype around this album's release, so let us know if Savage Mode 2 lived up to your expectations.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Runnin

3. Glock in My Lap

4. Mr. Right Now ft. Drake

5. Rich N*gga Sh*t ft. Young Thug

6. Slidin

7. Many Men

8. Snitches & Rats (Interlude)

9. Snitches & Rats ft. Young Nudy

10. My Dawg

11. Steppin on N*ggas

12. Brand New Draco

13. No Opp Left Behind

14. RIP Luv

15. Said N Done

