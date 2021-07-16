21 Savage & 42 Dugg Bring Drill Heat On Pop Smoke's "Bout A Million"

Many have been skeptical about the massive number of features on Pop Smoke's second posthumous album, Faith, prompting concern about the use of unfinished and unnecessary song releases. However, "Bout A Million" featuring 21 Savage and 42 Dugg is as polished and impressive as any track from the late New York rapper's previous releases. Fitted with Pop Smoke's signature charisma and both guests' first verses on a New York beat, "Bout A Million" is absolutely a standout on Faith's tracklist.

The song starts off as Pop Smoke delivers one of his catchiest hooks to date over an addictive drill beat with an elegant lead guitar (reminiscent of "For the Night" off of his previous release). The late rapper gets incrementally more aggressive about his flexing as the slide 808s of the beat come in. Pop Smoke even namedrops 21 Savage, "21, I'm a savage," alluding to the finished nature of the track.

42 Dugg fits perfectly when he comes on to the track with his effortless and casual flow. However, when 21 Savage follows him, it's clear 21 is stealing the show. His almost monotone voice seems meant for a cold drill beat such as the one on "Bout A Million", and his increasingly complex flow is nothing but impressive for the trap rapper.

"Bout A Million" separates itself from the rest of the songs on Faith as notably polished and well-constructed. Between the aggressive beat and the three vocalists, everyone does their part to create what may be this Summer's most ruthless banger.

