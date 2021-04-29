The 2021 Billboard Music Awards takes place in Los Angeles on May 23, and a bevy of the biggest names in the music industry will be competing to take home some of the award show's highest honors. As previously reported, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie are all up for Top Rap Female Artist at the forthcoming award show, and artists such DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd will be duking it out to see who will be crowned the Top Hot 100 Artist.

Now, Billboard has officially released the remaining finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. According to Complex, The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 total nominations, as his stellar fourth studio album After Hours has earned him nods in artist categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist as well as album categories like Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album. Following his infamous snubs at the 63rd Annual Grammy Award earlier this year, The Weeknd is likely ecstatic that he's getting rewarded for his hard work and history-making run.

While no other artist in the music industry even comes close to The Weeknd's 16 nominations, other artists who boast some of the most nods this year include DaBaby (11), Pop Smoke (10), Gabby Barrett (9), and Megan Thee Stallion (8).

Check out the full list of 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominees below.

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd 

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Top Dup/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

JheneÌ Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
JheneÌ Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
Karol G
RosaliÌa

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio LizaÌrraga
EslaboÌn Armado
Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

JheneÌ Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El UÌltimo Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Future f/ Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
BTS “Dynamite”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”

Top R&B Song

JheneÌ Aiko f/ H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber f/ Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”
All Time Low f/ Blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly f/ Blackbear “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DaÌkiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “HawaÌi”
Ozuna, Karol G, and Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa f/ Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship f/ Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
For KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, and Tori Kelly “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells f/ Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak to Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You for It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West f/ Travis Scott “Wash Us in the Blood”

