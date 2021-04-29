The full list of Billboard Music Awards finalists has been revealed, and The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nods.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards takes place in Los Angeles on May 23, and a bevy of the biggest names in the music industry will be competing to take home some of the award show's highest honors. As previously reported, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie are all up for Top Rap Female Artist at the forthcoming award show, and artists such DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd will be duking it out to see who will be crowned the Top Hot 100 Artist.
Now, Billboard has officially released the remaining finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. According to Complex, The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 total nominations, as his stellar fourth studio album After Hours has earned him nods in artist categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist as well as album categories like Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album. Following his infamous snubs at the 63rd Annual Grammy Award earlier this year, The Weeknd is likely ecstatic that he's getting rewarded for his hard work and history-making run.
While no other artist in the music industry even comes close to The Weeknd's 16 nominations, other artists who boast some of the most nods this year include DaBaby (11), Pop Smoke (10), Gabby Barrett (9), and Megan Thee Stallion (8).
Check out the full list of 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominees below.
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Dup/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
JheneÌ Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
JheneÌ Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
RosaliÌa
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio LizaÌrraga
EslaboÌn Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
JheneÌ Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El UÌltimo Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song
24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Future f/ Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
BTS “Dynamite”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett f/ Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”
Top R&B Song
JheneÌ Aiko f/ H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber f/ Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne “Whats Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!”
All Time Low f/ Blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly f/ Blackbear “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DaÌkiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “HawaÌi”
Ozuna, Karol G, and Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa f/ Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship f/ Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
For KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, and Tori Kelly “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells f/ Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne “Speak to Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You for It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West f/ Travis Scott “Wash Us in the Blood”
