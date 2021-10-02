The BET Hip Hop Awards are upon us, and before we get to naming off who-won-what, our favorites artists and entertainers are showing their best looks on the red carpet. The coveted annual event will host a series of performers including Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad, but we're sure there will be more to come.

Nelly is slated to be honored at the event where he will be given the "I Am Hip Hop" Award, and the rapper previously stated, “I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award."



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

“We’re excited to once again celebrate all of the many talented artists who have made an undeniable impact on music this past year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

We've managed to snag a few photos from the red carpet and behind the scenes, showing the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, BIA, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Trina, Bleu, Erica Banks, Ari Fletcher, and many more enjoying their star-studded evening. Check out a few highlights below and we'll keep you updated on the list of winners next Tuesday, October 5.

Lil Jon



Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Ari Fletcher



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Tigg & GRIP



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Erica Banks



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Young Thug & Gunna



Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Ari Fletcher & DreamDoll



Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Baby Keem



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

BIA



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Yung Bleu



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Remy Ma & Papoose



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Latto



Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Trina



Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

[via]