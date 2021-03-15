This year’s Academy Awards are certainly unprecedented. Since the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on many films and television shows, the selections for this year’s Oscars were much slimmer than usual. On Monday morning, celebrity husband-wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominees for all 23 major categories. This year’s ceremony will be held in person at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, unlike last month’s primarily virtual Golden Globes ceremony.

The nominations for this year are certainly historic, however, with David Fincher’s Mank leading with 10 nods. Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have both been nominated for best director, which marks the first time two women have ever been nominated at the same time. Only five women have ever been nominated for best director, and Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated.

Read the complete list of 2021 Oscar nominees below.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens

Opera

Yes People

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago Seven

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si,” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Music (Original Score)

Da Five Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Sound

Greyhound

Sound of Metal

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet