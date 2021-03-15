The Oscars premiere on Sunday, April 25th.
This year’s Academy Awards are certainly unprecedented. Since the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on many films and television shows, the selections for this year’s Oscars were much slimmer than usual. On Monday morning, celebrity husband-wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominees for all 23 major categories. This year’s ceremony will be held in person at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, unlike last month’s primarily virtual Golden Globes ceremony.
The nominations for this year are certainly historic, however, with David Fincher’s Mank leading with 10 nods. Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have both been nominated for best director, which marks the first time two women have ever been nominated at the same time. Only five women have ever been nominated for best director, and Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated.
Read the complete list of 2021 Oscar nominees below.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens
Opera
Yes People
Best Music (Original Song)
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago Seven
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Music (Original Score)
Da Five Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Sound
Greyhound
Sound of Metal
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet