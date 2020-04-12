If you smoke weed regularly, your consumption rate may have spiked up in recent times due to coronavirus. With many people staying indoors these days, per the request of government and health officials, lighting up became even more ingrained in the average stoner's day-to-day life. The bad news is that officials are claiming that smoking weed can actually make the lungs more vulnerable in catching coronavirus.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

A report from CNN revealed that even those that use cannabis occasionally are more susceptible to catching the virus. "What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," chief medical officer of the American Lung Association said. "Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there."

2 Chainz has since chimed in on the latest development on coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a similar article along with a photo of himself with a massive spliff in his mouth. Though the study might be alarming for someone who smokes as frequently as him, he did have some questions regarding this study. "What about cigarettes , cigars , heroin , crack , meth ?? Or only reefa ? 🤔Asking for a friend," he wrote on Instagram.

It should be noted that cannabis use has increased since the pandemic began, especially in areas of North America where recreational use of cannabis is legal. On the other hand, given America's complicated relationship with the plant, 2 Chainz' skepticism makes sense.

Peep the post below.