2 Chainz is making the very controversial decision to re-open all of his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service, following Governor Brian Kemp's decision to allow non-essential businesses to get back to work.

Everything has been shut down for the last month and a bit as we have been flattening the curve by social distancing and remaining at home. Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia made the very shocking decision to allow non-essential businesses to re-open the economy, which Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is against. Still, 2 Chainz has decided to side with Kemp, opening up the doors to his ATL restaurants next week.

Starting Monday, 2 Chainz's Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in Atlanta will be offering dine-in service. Safety precautions will reportedly be at the top of management's concerns. In the report by TMZ, it says that employees will have their temperature taken before each shift, with single-use paper menus being given to clients, gloves for all employees, and masks for the cooks.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

If an employee is showing coronavirus symptoms, they will be asked to stay home and self-isolate for fourteen days.

The restaurants will also reportedly be bringing back hookahs, which clearly causes a safety concern.

Sales at both locations of 2 Chainz' restaurants have been down 95% during the pandemic, and the majority of the staff had to be furloughed. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Escobar locations were doing only take-out orders.

