The Game Pays Respects To His Father In Emotional Homage

The Game has been busy working on music, but today, the legendary rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt dedication to his father, the late George Taylor. Sadly, Game's dad passed away one year ago, and the rapper has been mourning the loss ever since. Now, Game has shared some emotional words to his fans, friends, and family, in honor of his father's life.

"Today’s marks the 1st anniversary of my fathers passing January 17th 2018," writes Game, in an emotional Instagram post. "I was told that it gets easier with time & although that seems true as my strength has gotten me through to this point, it’s the days like this one that totally break your heart all over again ☹️ I miss you daddy... more than I can explain."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsv_EaQFvGV



It's difficult to imagine losing a parent, especially for those lucky enough to have both still present in their lives. We hope that Game can keep his head up during this difficult time, and focus on the positive memories he has. Keep your head up, Game, and RIP to George Taylor.



