Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a 17-year-old reportedly in connection to the recent security breach at Rockstar Games which led to the leak of their upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6. He is believed to be connected to the hacker group “Laspus$.”

The group is believed to be involved with intrusions at other large companies including Uber, Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia, and Okta.



Mario Tama / Getty Images

While police did not confirm whether he was being arrested for the Rockstar breach specifically, a source familiar with the incident for The Desk reported this to be the case.

"The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on Thursday (September 22) on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency's National Cyber Crime Unit. He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody," the City of London Police confirmed in a statement. "The teenager has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse."

The Rockstar breach resulted in 90 video files being made available online showcasing early development footage of the next GTA game. It is considered one of the biggest leaks in video game history.

The company confirmed the leaked videos to be legit soon afterward.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion,” Rockstar Games said in an official statement via Twitter afterward. “An unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

