Michael Che Defends Louis CK's Return To Comedy: He "Has A Right To Speak"

Louis C.K. recently hopped on stage at New York's Comedy Cellar to perform a comedy set. His return to stand-up comes less than a year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women and admitted to masturbating in front of a group of ladies without their consent. As you would expect, a lot of people are shocked by Louis's comeback, but another comedian by the name of Michael Che thinks Louis "has a right to speak and make a living.”

The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host went on Instagram and had this to say, Complex reports:

“What’s interesting to me about these articles against Louis CK performing again, is how important fame is to people. A lot of what I read says that CK shouldn’t get to be a ‘famous’ comedian anymore. Because to them, he’s still winning. Isn’t that strange? Meaning he can be shamed, humiliated, lose millions of dollars, lose all of his projects, lose the respect of a lot of his fans and peers, and whatever else that comes with what he did, but since he can still do a comedy set for free at a 200 seat club a year later, it means he got off easy. THAT’s how coveted fame is.”

Someone replied to Michael's statement, asking him what on Earth does he think Louis "deserves" where he said:

“Man, I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to him in a while. I don’t know any of his accusers. I don’t know what he’s done to right that situation, and it’s none of my business. But I do believe any free person has a right to speak and make a living.”

Since Michael admitted that he doesn't know the situation, the accusers or the extent of the trauma the victims have faced, it would be best for him to probably hush on his opinion.



