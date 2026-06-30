YourRAGE Exposes Best Friend Of 25 Years On Camera For Allegedly Stealing Over $100K

YourRAGE is one of the biggest streamers in the world. Overall, the AMP member has amassed tens of thousands of subscribers on Twitch, while also earning millions of followers.

Unfortunately, the pitfalls of fame and fortune have seemingly got the best of him. On Monday night, the streamer went viral for a video he posted on his social media. YourRAGE was in distress as he filmed himself crying about a situation he never thought he'd encounter.

As he explains in the video, his best friend of 25 years had allegedly been stealing from him. The friend had allegedly gotten away with it for months, racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen money. However, YourRAGE finally caught on to what was happening, and decided to expose his friend, once and for all.

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YourRAGE's Accusations Go Viral

The video is quite harrowing, as YourRAGE turns the camera on his friend, who appears to be crying as well. The two are in Rage's backyard, with the streamer telling his friend that he doesn't want to see him again.

It was an emotional moment for both men, although in the case of the friend, it seems as though he was sadder about being caught red-handed. YourRAGE told his friend that he was there for him through hard times. He even offered him a house to stay in while attempting to get back on his feet.