YourRAGE Exposes Best Friend Of 25 Years On Camera For Allegedly Stealing Over $100K

BY Alexander Cole
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YourRAGE is going viral this morning after a video in which he exposed his former best friend of stealing money from him.

YourRAGE is one of the biggest streamers in the world. Overall, the AMP member has amassed tens of thousands of subscribers on Twitch, while also earning millions of followers.

Unfortunately, the pitfalls of fame and fortune have seemingly got the best of him. On Monday night, the streamer went viral for a video he posted on his social media. YourRAGE was in distress as he filmed himself crying about a situation he never thought he'd encounter.

As he explains in the video, his best friend of 25 years had allegedly been stealing from him. The friend had allegedly gotten away with it for months, racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen money. However, YourRAGE finally caught on to what was happening, and decided to expose his friend, once and for all.

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YourRAGE's Accusations Go Viral

The video is quite harrowing, as YourRAGE turns the camera on his friend, who appears to be crying as well. The two are in Rage's backyard, with the streamer telling his friend that he doesn't want to see him again.

It was an emotional moment for both men, although in the case of the friend, it seems as though he was sadder about being caught red-handed. YourRAGE told his friend that he was there for him through hard times. He even offered him a house to stay in while attempting to get back on his feet.

The streamer clearly feels betrayed, and it is easy to see why. Additionally, it is easy to see why this story would go viral on social media. Many can relate to these kinds of stories, even if there aren't always hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. Betrayal from a friend stings the hardest, and you can't help but empathize.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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