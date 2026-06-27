Burn It – Song by ok & fakemink

fakemink is having a big 2026 after the release of his album Terrified ., and his new collaboration with producer ok "Burn It" is keeping that momentum going. The track also has production credits from Clams Casino and Aku. It makes for a pretty dreamy and easy-going cut in comparison to ok and mink's more gritty and dreary past material. A nice guitar lick pairs well with hard-hitting drums and glistening synth tones, all with the U.K. rapper's trademark nasal flow. If you found Terrified . to be too harsh, this might be what gets you on board. "Burn It" is very evocative, and a good sign that there's more great music to come.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Burn It
Me and Rosh gotta go, so we speed up in a Ghost,
Secrets, never know, let the lights turn low,
Regrets, never those, money come, money blow,
Strip dance on the pole, I'ma touch you in your soul