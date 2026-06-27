Burn It – Song by ok & fakemink

"Burn It" by ok and fakemink is a brighter direction than what some of their previous collaborations have gone in.

fakemink is having a big 2026 after the release of his album Terrified ., and his new collaboration with producer ok "Burn It" is keeping that momentum going. The track also has production credits from Clams Casino and Aku. It makes for a pretty dreamy and easy-going cut in comparison to ok and mink's more gritty and dreary past material. A nice guitar lick pairs well with hard-hitting drums and glistening synth tones, all with the U.K. rapper's trademark nasal flow. If you found Terrified . to be too harsh, this might be what gets you on board. "Burn It" is very evocative, and a good sign that there's more great music to come.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.