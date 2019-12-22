Floyd Mayweather is one of the most legendary boxers of all time and his 50-0 record speaks for itself. The last time we saw Mayweather in a big prizefight, he was battling it out against Conor McGregor of the UFC. His bout against McGregor was over two years ago and fans have been clamoring for him to come out of retirement. Luckily for all of us, Mayweather recently announced he would be returning to the boxing world and even had plans to fight twice in 2020.

There is a whole slew of fighters that Mayweather could go up against and we're sure they're all working behind the scenes to get Floyd's attention. Rumors are circulating that Mayweather may even cross over into the Octagon which would see him go toe-to-toe with one of the best fighters in the UFC. Regardless of what Floyd decides to do, it's sure to create a ton of buzz.

With 2020 almost upon us, here are ten fighters we think could be potential opponents for the boxing legend. Whether it be up and coming combatants, seasoned veterans, or UFC grapplers, there are plenty of options on the table.

Errol Spence

Errol Spence is one of the most exciting young fighters in the world right now and he would be a perfect opponent for someone like Mayweather. Back in September, Spence won the WBC Welterweight title from Shawn Porter and boasts a professional record of 26-0. The 29-year-old fighter was recently in a huge car crash although he is expected to make a full recovery and will be good to go in 2020. If Floyd wants to take a more youthful approach and fight someone younger, Spence would have to be at the top of his list. This could be a great passing-of-the-torch moment and we'd love to see it happen.

Danny Garcia

When it comes to the star power on this list, Danny Garcia is fairly low on the totem pole. The former Welterweight champion used to have a perfect record until he lost to Keith Thurman back in 2017. Two fights later, he lost to Shawn Porter which made some question whether or not he could sustain his status as one of the best Welterweights in the world. After a win against Adrian Granados, Garcia has been able to re-establish himself in the scene. If he wins his January bout against Ivan Redkach, Garcia could become a legitimate name on Mayweather's wishlist. If it happens, we're sure the fight would be spirited, to say the least.

Terence Crawford

At 36-0, Terence Crawford is a perfect fighter for Mayweather to go up against. As of right now, most people are hoping for a Crawford Vs. Spence fight but realistically, no one is going to complain if he fights Mayweather instead. The WBO Welterweight Champion would be hungry to hand Mayweather his first loss and the 42-year-old would certainly welcome the challenge at hand. Crawford is one of the biggest stars in the division and if he were to step up to the plate, he would amass a ton of clout. He's certainly not the biggest name on the list but the challenge Crawford poses shouldn't be underestimated.

Keith Thurman

There was a stretch of time where people thought Keith Thurman was unstoppable. That all changed in July when Thurman got to battle it out with the legendary Manny Pacquiao. In the end, Pacquiao won the fight via split decision which put a dent in Thurman's unbeaten record. At 29-1, Thurman will be looking to avenge his loss with a huge win. A fight against Mayweather would give Thurman the opportunity to re-establish himself as one of the biggest names in the Welterweight division. However, most pundits are looking for him to go up against Spence and Crawford. Despite this, no one would complain if he fought Floyd and we're sure it would be an amazing tilt.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is one of the biggest names in British boxing, even if his results leave a lot to be desired. Earlier this year, Khan lost to Terence Crawford by TKO after being hit below the belt. He also has spectacular losses against the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Danny Garcia. For years, Khan has been begging for fights against either Pacquiao or Mayweather which means Floyd's comeback offers a perfect opportunity for one of these bouts to finally happen. Considering Khan's recent record, Mayweather may be reluctant to fight him. Floyd will be looking to battle the best person available and Khan doesn't necessarily fit that bill. Regardless, he's definitely still an option.

Shawn Porter

As a former WBC Welterweight titleholder, Shawn Porter is a prime candidate to go up against Mayweather. He boasts a record of 30-3-1 and has some impressive wins against the likes of Danny Garcia and Andrian Granados. His most recent fight was against Errol Spence where he lost the WBC belt. Just like Thurman, Porter will be looking for vengeance and potentially handing Floyd his first L would certainly be a great way to come back. Porter remains one of the biggest names in the division and should be near the top of whatever list Mayweather is making right now. It may not be the fight with the most star power, but it would definitely pose a challenge to one of the greatest fighters ever.

Canelo Alvarez

These two fought back in 2013, with Mayweather taking the fight via majority decision. Since then, Alvarez has become one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the entire world and even holds a title in the light heavyweight division. Needless to say, Alvarez is a little too heavy to fight Mayweather these days. With that being said, it's harmless to dream of the possible scenarios in which this rematch happens. Canelo is only 29 years old and holds 53 wins to his name. A fight between these two would draw in a plethora of viewers and a nice abundance of cash. While at this point it might be a pipe dream, you really never know what Mayweather could be devising right now.

Conor McGregor

Before you roll your eyes in exasperation, it's important to note that these two have unfinished business. Immediately after Mayweather defeated McGregor in 2017, there were reports that the two would have a rematch with Floyd going into the Octagon. Of course, this hasn't happened yet although a UFC crossover event in 2020 would be the perfect opportunity to make it happen. McGregor will be battling it out against Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18th and once that's over, he will be looking for his next fight. Depending on the timing, a McGregor-Mayweather UFC grudge match could make all of the sense in the world. It may seem out of the realm of possibility but with these two, you never know.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Of all the fighters on this list, Khabib Nurmagomedov should be the person Mayweather fears the most. Khabib is easily the scariest man in the UFC and has the results to back it up. His win against Conor McGregor is the stuff of legend and turned him into a bonafide superstar. It's been reported in the past that Floyd has been "begging" Khabib for a fight although it's uncertain whether or not it would be in the Octagon or in a boxing ring. Should this match be sanctioned by the UFC, Mayweather has absolutely no chance. If these two were to go in the ring, the fight would definitely be a lot more even-keeled. Either way, a Khabib Vs. Mayweather bout would set the combat sports world ablaze. We'd love to see it.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is the most obvious fighter to include on this list and it's not hard to understand why. Fans were begging for this matchup earlier in the decade and in 2015, they finally got it. In the end, the fight was pretty boring as Mayweather won a 12-round decision that didn't have very much action. To this day, Pacquiao claims a shoulder injury hurt his performance which ultimately led to the loss. For years, Pacquiao has been jonesing for a rematch. Of course, Mayweather has been fairly dismissive of the fighter but with a return to the ring on the horizon, it's hard to believe Floyd wouldn't at least contemplate the idea. Pacquiao still has plenty of gas left so we're sure a rematch would yield some exciting results.