Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most feared men in the UFC and after his scintillating victory against Conor McGregor, everyone in the world is trying to get a fight against him. The next time we'll see Khabib in the Octagon is September 7th when he takes on Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title. In the meantime, it appears as though a champion from another sport is looking to get a crack at Khabib. Yes, that's right, Floyd Mayweather is apparently very interested in fighting Khabib and is practically "begging" for it to happen.

This news should come with just a little bit of skepticism though as it's coming from Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Abdelaziz is known for seeking publicity and recently, he told TMZ about Mayweather's insistence on a fight.

"Floyd Mayweather to this day keeps begging to fight Khabib, begging!" Abdelaziz explained. "I'm telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib but at the end of the day, we're not interested ... for now."

Back in 2017, Mayweather got to fight Conor McGregor and eventually won in the tenth round. Had Mayweather crossed over into the world of MMA, it probably would have been a different story.

If Mayweather and Khabib were to get in the boxing ring, who do you think would win? Sound off in the comments below.