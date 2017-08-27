bout
- SportsLamar Odom Takes Down Sparring Partner Ahead Of Aaron Carter FightLamar Odom is making sure he's ready to beat Aaron Carter this June.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Smith Hands Teeth To Referee During Vicious BeatdownAnthony Smith went in as the favorite against Glover Teixeira and came away missing some teeth.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Calls Out Khabib For Ducking Tony Ferguson FightConor McGregor seems to think it was too convenient for Khabib to be back home in Russia during the Coronavirus crisis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Teases Floyd Mayweather's New UFC Deal: WatchThis is going to be interesting.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Reveals His Next UFC Opponent & Disses Corey AndersonJon Jones is well aware of what he wants.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Teases Boxing Fans With New Training Video: WatchCould Floyd be training for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao?By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Reportedly "Begging" To Box Khabib NurmagomedovMayweather has already fought against UFC legend Conor McGregor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Demonstrates How To Properly Throw An Elbow: WatchJones is taking on Thiago Santos on July 6th.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Confirms Conor McGregor Will Fight Before End Of 2019Fans have been waiting for McGregor's return to action.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKeith Thurman Issues A Challenge To Conor McGregor: "Box, Me Baby"Thurman is confident he can destroy Conor in the ring.By Alexander Cole
- SportsErrol Spence Pummels Mikey Garcia In Defense Of His Welterweight TitleMikey Garcia's jump up two weight classes wasn't as fortuitous as he would have liked.By Devin Ch
- SportsJarrell Miller Pulls Anthony Joshua's G-Card, Questions Boxer's "Public Image"Jarrell Miller is gunning for Anthony Joshua's Heavyweight straps.By Devin Ch
- SportsMayweather Defeats McGregor With A 10th-Round Technical Knock OutFloyd Mayweather ekes out the victory.By Matt F