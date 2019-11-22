Floyd Mayweather is one of the most legendary boxers of all time and has a professional record of 50-0. The last time we saw him in a huge boxing match was 2017 when he fought against the likes of Conor McGregor. Fans are hoping to see Mayweather perform in a rematch against Manny Pacquiao but for the last couple of years, Floyd has been adamant that he is retired from prizefights. Well, it seems like Mayweather has had a change of heart as last night, he announced he would be coming out of retirement in 2020.

This is a huge development that will certainly turn the boxing world on its head. There are plenty of fighters Mayweather could go up against right now but it's clear that most fans want the Pacquiao rematch.

Mayweather has always been a master when it comes to selling fights so we're sure there will be plenty of promotion leading up to his next fight. He will most likely start talking trash with as many boxers as possible before eventually choosing who he will take on next. Of course, Mayweather is a legend at this point and can pick and choose whoever he wants. After so many years in the game, it's easy to see why he would be afforded that luxury.

Who would you like to see Mayweather in the ring with?