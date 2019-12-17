Floyd Mayweather is one of the most legendary fighters in boxing history, even if he has been constantly accused of being a boring fighter. Throughout his career, Mayweather has been in some snoozers although his perfect record makes him someone that everyone wants to go up against. Now that Mayweather is out of retirement, some people want him to fight a rematch against Manny Pacquiao although for now, it doesn't seem like that's something he wants to do.

During a recent autograph signing event, Mayweather was being approached with all sorts of memorabilia although much of it wasn't captured as he prohibited it from the event. According to TMZ, one piece of fandom caught Floyd's eye and immediately led to a social media moment. In the clip below, the fan pulls out his phone as Mayweather disses Pacquiao, for yet another time.

The piece of memorabilia in question was a ticket from Floyd's fight against Manny back in 2015. In the clip, Mayweather crosses out Pacquiao's photo and writes "First 48," meaning Pacquiao was the 48th person he was able to defeat in the ring. Overall, it's clear that Mayweather has true disdain for Pacquiao and that it's much deeper than just promotion.

If these two were to rematch each other, who do you think would win?