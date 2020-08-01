mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zo Morese Makes Sure His Ladies Are "Bad AF"

Karlton Jahmal
August 01, 2020 12:12
101 Views
10
1
Zo MoreseZo Morese
Zo Morese

Bad AF
Zo Morese

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

This is a jam.


Zo Morese blessed the world with A Poet's Pandemica project that looks to lighten the mood during these somber times. No song on the album does that better than "Bad AF." This banger can easily be played in the club, the radio, or just on your speakers at home. In every setting, this one bangs. 

"Bad AF" features an instrumental that feels like something from the mid-2000s. Warped synths twist and turn around pop like percussions and a playful woodwind. Zo takes off with a rapid flow over the beat, dropping punchlines and metaphors with ease. The hook is easily the best part of the track though. The autotune laced chorus will imbed itself in your head almost immediately. 

Quotable Lyrics
All of these bars, I'm a prisoner
Why you all sound similar?
Ya'll not rappers, ya'll swindlers
Fools speak, I'm a listener
I'm home, you the visitor
You little, a miniature
I'm big like Christopher

 

Zo Morese a poet's pandemic new music strictly business media group Bad Af
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zo Morese Makes Sure His Ladies Are "Bad AF"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject