Zo Morese Survives Through "A Poet's Pandemic"

New Jersey's Zo Morese is taking advantage of this pandemic. In the midst of a worldwide shutdown, Zo crafted A Poet's Pandemic. The project runs for ten tracks and features guest appearances from Choas the Gift and GV. Zo takes listeners on a journey through the mind of an artist who is dealing with the struggles of reality.

There have been quite a few projects that have dropped recently addressing current political and social issues. This isn't that. For those who are just looking for quarantine jams for their spirit, this is the project for you. Zo easily sidesteps much of the popular issues that other rappers are aiming to preach about, and instead focuses on delivering an album for those who just need some inspiration during COVID-19. Stream A Poet's Pandemic everywhere now.