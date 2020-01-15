Earlier this week it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans were targeting Thursday's home game against the Utah Jazz for Zion Williamson's NBA debut. Pelicans general manager David Griffin shot down those rumors on Wednesday, but the good news is Zion's return to the court isn't far off.

According to Griffin, Williamson will make his NBA debut next Wednesday, January 22nd, when the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans' next nationally televised game (vs Boston, airing on ESPN) is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, at 6pm ET.

Williamson underwent surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus in October and there were some rumblings that he could miss his entire rookie season. However, Griffin told reporters on Wednesday that the option to sit out the 2019-20 season was never under consideration.

The 19-year old powerhouse averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the preseason. Needless to say, the Pelicans' January 22nd home game against San Antonio will be the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James and the Cavs visited the Sacramento Kings in 2003.

The Pelicans are currently sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference with a record of 15-26, but they're just four games back of the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies.