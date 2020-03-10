Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 "Bayou Boys" PE, which he wore in his NBA debut on January 22nd, is finally headed to retailers this Friday, March 13th. The gold 34s, priced at $195, feature both metallic and alligator accents as a nod to New Orleans culture, while sharp teeth at the base of the tongue reference Zion's relentlessly aggressive style of play.

Per Nike, "Shades of militia green, brown kelp and yukon brown amplify the swamp-inspired aesthetic, while contrasting accents of black, bright crimson and metallic silver add a clean touch. On the heel, traditional Nike Air branding is replaced by a stylized wordmark paying homage to the Bayou State."

Of the Air Jordan 34, Zion says: “When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on. A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

Scroll down for the official photos, and click here to check out Zion's "South Carolina" AJ34 PE.

