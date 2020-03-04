New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson laced up another exclusive Air Jordan 34 PE on Tuesday night, adding to his ever-growing collection of personalized kicks. Zion's latest exclusive nods to his childhood and high school years in South Carolina.

Of the Air Jordan 34, Zion says: “When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on. A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

Zion notched another 25-point performance with the South Carolina PE on his feet, albeit in a losing effort to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 16 games this season the 18-year old phenom is averaging 24.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per night.

