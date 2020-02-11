When Zion Williamson finally made his long-awaited NBA debut on January 22, Jordan Brand made sure to outfit him with an exclusive Air Jordan 34 PE to signify the momentous occasion. The best part is, Zion's fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase those memorable sneakers.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 is officially on the release calendar for March 13th. The kicks will retail for $195.

The gold "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 PE features both metallic and alligator accents as a nod to New Orleans culture. According to Nike, "the reflective faux gator material is inspired by Williamson's play in the Bayou State and by his aggressive playing style, punctuated by the sharp teeth at the base of the tongue."

Of the Air Jordan 34, Zion says: “When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on. A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

Scroll down for the official photos, as well as some on-foot shots from Zion's NBA debut.

Nike

Nike

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images