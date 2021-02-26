Zion Williamson has proven himself to be one of the best young players in the NBA although, at times, he has struggled due to just how much he gets hacked in the paint. Due to his size and athleticism, opposing defenses are always looking for an unfair edge, and hard fouls are usually the way to get a leg up. It's what players used to do to Shaq back in the day, and it's a tactic that is still popular, to this day.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Zion was asked about the fouls he has endured over the last couple of years, and whether or not the officiating has bothered him. Zion is rarely the beneficiary of good calls, and the show was curious if he's started to get upset. Williamson was quite reserved with his answer, noting that he will never argue with the refs and that he just wants his game to do the talking.

"My stepfather taught me old-school," Zion said. "I'm never going to be one of those dudes to say something to the refs. I just won't. You know, hopefully, things will change. Until then, I'll just keep playing."

In just his second year in the league, Williamson is heading to the All-Star game and it's certainly well-deserved. He has a bright future ahead, and as he matures, those calls will begin to go his way.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images