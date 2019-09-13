The start of the 2019-20 NBA season is on the horizon, and players across the league will begin reporting to training camp in about two weeks time. In other words, there are a few precious days of freedom left in the off-season before the grind really begins.

And what better way to kick back and relax than hitting the golf course with a couple of season ticket holders and corporate sponsors?! That's how several New Orleans Pelicans players, including rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes, spent their Friday afternoon - which was bad news if you were a golf club.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Zion was simply too powerful for the irons he was swinging and he snapped one clean at the head.

At least Zion's form was solid. It would have been much worse if he got out there and started swinging his club like Charles Barkley.

The No. 1 overall pick has been quite busy in the lead-up to his first NBA training camp, which includes his duties as the newest Jordan Brand ambassador. Just last weekend, Zion made a trip to Harlem where he debuted the Air Jordan 34 with an effortless between the legs dunk in front of the whole community.