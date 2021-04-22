Ever since his high school days, Zion Williamson has received a ton of publicity. It makes sense considering his massive stature and unreal athletic abilities. As soon as he went to Duke, international audiences took notice of just how dominant he can be and ever since entering the NBA, he has only improved his game. He has proven himself as one of the most fun dunkers to watch and it's clear that some of the game's best have been able to inspire him.

Recently, Zion got to be a guest on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay." During the podcast, Sharpe asked Zion about some of his favorite dunkers and which ones would go on his NBA Mt. Rushmore. Clearly, Zion has some pretty good taste has he mentioned some dunking legends.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

At the top of the list was Michael Jordan which is a pretty obvious choice for any NBA fan. From there, Williamson picked the likes of Dominique Wilkins, LeBron James, and even Vince Carter to round out his list. All four of these players are legendary in their own right and as he continues down his current path, Zion could very well be headed in a similar direction of superstardom.

Let us know who would make up your dunking Mt. Rushmore, in the comments below.