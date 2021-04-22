Zion Williamson has been on an absolute tear this season and it's clear that if he stays healthy, he will be one of the most exciting players in the league for years to come. On a nightly basis, he is putting up some huge numbers and it's clear that his athleticism is something that we haven't really seen in a very long time. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Zion is finally getting his very own signature shoe.

This week, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the new shoe which is called the Jordan Zion 1. This shoe is packed with Zoom Air cushioning and is made to withstand the kinetic energy of a larger basketball player. Zion once busted his own Nike's during a game at Duke, and Jordan Brand is making sure that never happens again. As you can see below, the shoe is dropping in four colorways over the next month, including "Gen Zion," "ZNA," "Noah," and "Marion."

The first of these colorways, "Gen Zion," drops on Friday, April 23rd which just so happens to be tomorrow. The shoes will be available over at Jordan.com, as well as your local retailer. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Jordan Brand (Noah)

Image via Nike (ZNA)

Image via Nike (Gen Zion)

Image via Nike (Marion)