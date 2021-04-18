Young superstar Zion Williamson praised New York following the Pelicans' 112-122 loss to the Knicks, Sunday, saying that it "might be my favorite place to play" besides New Orleans. Regardless, the comments have Knicks fans speculating about a possible move to New York in Williamson's future.

“I’m glad you asked that,’’ Williamson said following the game. “New York is the mecca of basketball. I love playing here. I played here in college [at Duke]. This is my first time playing in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they’re cheering for you or booing you, it’s amazing. Outside of New Orleans, obviously, this might be my favorite place to play. I can’t lie to you.’’



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Williamson went head to head with Knicks' forward Julius Randle, scoring 34 points compared to Randle's 33.

“He’s a tough matchup,’’ Randle said afterward. “We know he’s athletic. He’s long, nimble on his feet, quick so he gets to a lot of balls and offensive rebounds you wouldn’t think he’d get to. He gets to those balls. He’s a tough cover and finishes around the rim well, too.’’

Williamson is set to become a restricted free agent in 2023.

[Via]