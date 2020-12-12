Zion Williamson only got to play a handful of games in the NBA last season although many fans agree that he was one of the most entertaining parts of the pre-bubble 2019-2020 campaign. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie came through with a plethora of massive dunks all while delivering those blocks that made him famous at Duke. While he was diminished in the NBA bubble, fans have been hoping for him to get in shape for the upcoming season, and for now, it seems like he's in for a massive year.

In fact, Zion recently spoke on his fitness with reporters and noted that he thinks he's a much better defender than he was last season. Williamson also claimed that his conditioning is back where it needs to be and that he will be a nuisance for NBA teams to deal with.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Honestly, just my movements,” Zion said via the team's official website. “I’m a basketball player – I rely on instincts and IQ. Last year, I could only rely on IQ and my body wasn’t able to do certain things. Now I have both of them again. I think it’s going to be a big difference.”

With preseason beginning this weekend, fans will get to see Zion for the first time in about four months. Many are excited about this prospect and at this point, his prospects seem promising.

