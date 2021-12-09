Zion Williamson is a great basketball player although unfortunately, he hasn't been able to show his talent that much over the past year. He has gone through numerous injuries, and as it stands, he is trying to come back from foot surgery. The New Orleans Pelicans star is also dealing with rumors about his weight, which came following some viral photos of his physique.

In fact, Williamson was rumored to be at 330 pounds, which is a pretty absurd number when you think about it. This was information reported by Tim MacMahon, and while some believed it, others called cap.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

In another recent photo posted to social media, Williamson actually appeared to be quite slim while standing next to some fans. Admittedly, Zion looks pretty great and if this photo was recent, then it's clear that the hysteria surrounding his weight was simply all for nothing. Even I myself had some hot takes about Zion's weight, and I more than willing to admit I was wrong given the image below. Hopefully, this could be a sign that he returns soon.

With this post making the rounds on social media, many fans offered support to Zion while also demanding that he get an apology. At this point, his fitness levels appear to be just fine and in terms of his injury, it's simply the location of the ailment that is keeping him off of the floor.