Zion Williamson has had his fair share of injury woes throughout his young career. The New Orleans Pelicans star most recently had a foot injury that required surgery in the summer, and now, Williamson is still in the midst of recovering. In the most recent Zion update, it was revealed that he had been cleared to participate in full practices with the team. Unfortunately, a concrete timeline on his return had not been revealed, and at this point, it could be a while before he is cleared to play.

In a new report from Pelicans reporter Oleh Kosel, it was revealed that Zion is still experiencing pain in his foot and that the team isn't trying to rush him back right now.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It was also noted that "there’s still some things he’s dealing with and he’s trying to work through.” Of course, many of you have already seen the photo of him from this weekend, which showcased his significant weight gain. While Zion's conditioning was not mentioned explicitly, one could assume it's his lack of fitness that could be contributing to his current situation. Either way, this is not the update that Pelicans fans were hoping for.

Now, the Pelicans will have to continue on without their star big man, and based on their results so far this season, it's clear they are in for a world of hurt. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.