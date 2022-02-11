Having your wax figure in Madame Tussauds is a pretty big deal, and the latest celebrity to join the star-studded list of people to have achieved such a feat is none other than 25-year-old Zendaya, whose statue was unveiled on Tuesday, February 8th.

As Complex notes, the London location is the home of the figure, which finds the Euphoria actress wearing a bright pink outfit, inspired by the look she wore to the Humane Society of the United States' "To The Rescue Gala" red carpet back in 2016.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

"Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues," general manager of Madame Tussauds London, Tim Waters said in a statement. "With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better."

While some are impressed with the museum's work on the actresses' wax figure, many seem to agree that something about her appearance is off, although they can't quite figure out what. "Why does Zendaya's wax figure look like a flight attendant," one Twitter user asked.

Others added, "Like it's for sure Zendaya but it's giving Kylie Jenner low key," and "I feel like Madame Tussauds made a likeness of Zendaya as the kind of point of aesthetic singularity that all the IG girls' surgeons are aspiring towards."

Check out other reactions below, and let us know what you think of Madame Tussauds' work in the comments.

[Via]